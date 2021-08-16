President Raisi: Iran will make efforts to stabilize Afghanistan

TEHRAN – New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced on Monday that his country will make efforts to stabilize neighboring Afghanistan.

“The military defeat and pullout of the U.S. from Afghanistan must be turned into an opportunity to revive life, security and sustainable peace in the country,” Raisi said in talks with outgoing Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The comments by President Raisi comes as the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul and the presidential palace on Sunday.

Raisi, whose cabinet has not still been formed, said “stability and welfare” is the right of the Afghan people.

“Iran will make efforts for the stability of Afghanistan as as first need of the country today, and as a neighboring and brotherly country invites all groups to agree on a national consensus,” Raisi pointed out.

President Raisi said Iran believes that the will of the “oppressed people of Afghanistan” has always been based on promoting security and stability.

He added that Iran will closely monitor developments in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Republic is committed to good neighborliness.

The new president also tasked the foreign minister and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to closely monitor developments in Afghanistan and brief him on the issues in the country.

