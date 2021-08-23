Raisi, Austrian chancellor exchange views on Afghanistan, nuclear talks

TEHRAN — In a phone call with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday afternoon, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with all responsible governments to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Raisi said Afghan groups should consider the withdrawal of U.S. forces as a turning point in order to achieve an acceptable model of governance.

The new Iranian president underlined that Tehran's efforts to stabilize Afghanistan has not stopped.

“Since the beginning of the American intervention in Afghan affairs, Afghanistan has not enjoyed a good situation,” he added.

President Raisi also invited Kurz to visit Tehran.

For his part, the Austrian chancellor said, “We hope that the new government of Iran will be more successful in creating economic and social prosperity for the people of this country,… and the nuclear negotiations of the Iranian government with the negotiating countries would begin as soon as possible and end successfully.”

Kurz also thanked Iran for hosting Afghan refugees.

He also thanked President Raisi over his invitation to visit Tehran.



