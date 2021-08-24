Tehran-Moscow relationship at its peak, says Defense Ministry official

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Saeed Shabanian, the deputy coordinator at the Iranian Defense Ministry, met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin in Moscow on Tuesday.

According to a report released by the Defense Ministry, General Shabanian congratulated Alexander Fomin on the success of the Army 2021 international military exhibition as well as International Army Games hosted by the Russian Federation.

International Army Games consists of sports such as sea diving, naval cups and Lords of the Weapons.

Shabanian said that Iran will participate in military competitions that will be held in other countries, including Russia.

He added, “We are happy that in the light of the will of the high-ranking leaders of the two countries, the relations and cooperation between Tehran and Moscow are in one of their best golden eras.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian military official referred to the fight against terrorism, saying that in the field of regional and international cooperation, Iran and Russia have a successful experience in fighting terrorism and extremism including their joint work in destroying the ISIL regime in Syria.

“Fortunately, these successful experiences brought Iran and Russia closer to a common understanding and perspective on regional issues and developments,” he added.

He also thanked the Russian Federation for announcing its position and supporting lifting of arms purchases and exports by Iran at the United Nations Security Council.

“Fortunately, the cooperation between the two countries' defense ministries has followed a positive path in recent years and we believe in increasing meetings and consultations between the defense and military officials of the two countries,” General Shabanian remarked.

It will make a significant contribution to strengthening and strengthening mutual trust and increasing the amount and level of interactions and cooperation, he added.



