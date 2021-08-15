Raisi’s pick for foreign minister presents his plans

TEHRAN - Hossein Amirabdollahian, new Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi’s pick for foreign minister, has attended a meeting at the Iranian parliament intended to study his plans for Iran’s foreign policy.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh, the spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said that Amirabdollahian explicated his plans to cope with the existing challenges with a focus on the adoption of active stances in implementing the foreign policies.

He told Tasnim that the Iranian president’s choice for foreign minister that Amirabdollahian attended a meeting of the commission on Saturday evening to talk about his plans in case he wins the lawmakers’ vote of confidence.

According to the lawmaker, the foreign minister-designate gave a detailed report about the current situation, the country’s foreign policy, and the Foreign Ministry’s situation, and also provided a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis of the circumstances.

Explaining his plans to steer Iran through the problems, Amirabdollahian pointed to plans to carry out the foreign policy strategies by creating a balance and turning the previous administration’s passive stances into active ones, the lawmaker added.

He also noted that Amirabdollahian insisted on the fulfillment of the national interests and public demands, and stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in dealing with many challenges.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has a positive view about Amirabdollahian and his plans overall, the lawmaker noted.

