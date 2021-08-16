Iran says is in contact with all Afghan groups

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Tehran is in contact with all Afghan sides and reiterated the Islamic Republic welcomes a peaceful transition of power through the coordination council led by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and a few other top figures.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has abundant historical, civilizational and cultural affinities with Afghanistan, and in all

sensitive and important times of history in that country it has been on the side of the Muslim and neighboring people (of Afghanistan) despite all difficulties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a regular news briefing.

He added, “In line with this policy we still will be on their side at this fateful situation and make all our efforts for achieving peace and tranquility (in the country).”

Khatibzadeh said Iran expresses “concern” over an intensification of violence is some parts of Afghanistan and “invites all sides to avoid violence, keep calm and make efforts for peaceful solutions through dialogue.”

The Islamic Republic is “deeply” wishing protection of people’s “lives, property and honor” in the rapidly developing changes in Afghanistan and wants all sides to “show restraint” and “foresightedness” and not allow “the geography of Afghanistan to be misused by violent groups,” he pointed out.

He also asked Afghanistan to seriously respect the security of diplomats and diplomatic centers in accordance with international conventions.

The spokesman added Iran is closely watching the developments in Afghanistan through constant contact with its embassy and consulates in Kabul and Herat.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said unfortunately an intensification of the recent violence and unrest in the country have led to displacement of a new wave of refugees.

Iran hopes the world and responsible international bodies to immediately act to their duties toward the displaced Afghan people in this time of the coronavirus pandemic, Khatibzadeh said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that Iran hopes all side to settle the existing problems through dialogue and political consensus.

Again, he said, Iran announces its readiness to help facilitate the resolution of issues through “intra-Afghan talks” and with the help of regional countries.

“It is In line with this framework that we welcome peaceful transfer of power through coordination council formed of great and famous Afghanistan’s leaders.”

PA/PA