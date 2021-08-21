ICCIMA to hold Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Chamber of Commerce’s meeting in mid-Sep.

TEHRAN- The meeting of the founding general assembly of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Chamber of Commerce will be held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on September 13.

As reported by the news portal of the ICCIMA, the meting will be held online.

In last December, ICCIMA deputy head for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi had held an online meeting with Mukhtor Umarov, the chairman of the Association of Exporters of Uzbekistan, in which the two sides expressed the need for implementing a trade agreement between the two countries’ chambers of commerce.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in this meeting Karbasi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ICCIMA and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan with the aim of forming a joint Iranian-Uzbek trade committee and noted that this MOU can be a big step toward the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

