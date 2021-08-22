Split Film Festival to screen “The Badger”, “Minus Me” 

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “The Badger” and “Minus Me” will be screening at the Split Film Festival, which will take place in Split, Croatia’s second-largest city, from September 15 to 21.

The acclaimed drama “The Badger” directed by Kazem Mollai will be showcased in the Forum section of the festival.

It is about Sudeh, a 40-year-old woman who faces a strange incident right before her second marriage. Sudeh and her son Matiar live in an old apartment. One day, she hires a pest control company to solve the termite problems in the apartment. While the pest control company is working, Matiar is recording the procedures, as this is his hobby. The next day, Matiar gets kidnapped after school, and the kidnapper asks Sudeh to pay 10 Bitcoins for her son. Tremendous pressure is put on Sudeh, but the truth hidden beneath will surprise everyone.

“The Badger” has been screened at over a dozen international events and has won several awards, including the grand prize for the best foreign feature at the Berkeley Video and Film Festival in the U.S. last November.

The 19th Riverside International Film Festival in the Inland Empire region of Southern California also honored the movie in three categories, including the best audience and best actor. It also won the festival’s President Award for its ensemble cast.

Vishka Asayesh received the jury award for best actor for her portrayal of Sudeh in “The Badger”.

The Swindon Independent International Film Festival organized in England in July also selected “The Badger” as best film.

Directed by Hossein Shoaei, “Minus Me” tells the story of Maryam and Ali, a couple that experiences a happy life together until one morning everything suddenly fades away.

The Split Film Festival offers a quality selection of international, independent, innovative and experimental cinema and visual arts.

Photo: “The Badger” by Iranian director Kazem Mollai.

