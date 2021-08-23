More eco-lodges to come on stream in northern Iran

TEHRAN- Government permits have been issued for the establishment of five eco-lodge complexes in rural areas of northern Gilan province, a provincial tourism official has announced.

A budget of 47 billion rials (over $1.1 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) will be allocated to the projects, Reza Hassanpur said on Monday, CHTN reported.

The projects aim at creating efficient and effective employment in rural areas, the official added.

The lodging complexes are expected to generate at least 40 job opportunities directly upon their completion, he noted.

In 2019, Gilan was selected as the first province to start the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is being developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The comprehensive plan is aimed to serve as a roadmap to guide tourists from all over the globe to achieve a sustainable and competitive tourism market.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

The tourism ministry has set a target to help build 2,000 eco-lodges by 2021, believing such guest houses could cater to sustainable development and job creation in the countryside and rural areas. Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on average so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

The culturally diverse country never disappoints visitors when it comes to eco-tourism, sightseeing, and even tribal tourism as it is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

ABU/AFM