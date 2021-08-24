Workshop launched to restore statues at Tehran palace complex

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, a group of cultural heritage experts and sculptors commenced work to restore arrays of historical statutes and busts that are installed on the premises of the Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

The statue of Arash-e Kamangir (“Arash, the Archer”, which is a heroic archer figure of Iranian mythology) is among artworks being rehabilitated during the workshop, CHTN reported.

Sprawled on about 110 hectares of a mountainside parkland in northern Tehran, the Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex is used to be a royal summer residence during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras.

The complex was initially established and inhabited by some Qajar monarchs in the 19th century. It has undergone further expansions from the 1920s until the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The site embraces a variety of buildings, some of which turned to be house museums showcasing a wide range of royal families’ memorabilia including lavishly-made furniture, dishware, automobiles, carpets, and miniature paintings.

AFM