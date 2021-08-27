Capitol police sue Trump over insurrection

American Capitol police officers who had been attacked and beaten during the insurrection at the U.S. Congress on 6 January by extremist supporters of former U.S. President, Donald Trump, have filed a lawsuit against the former GOP President, his ally Roger Stone and members of far-right extremist groups.

The suit in federal court in Washington DC alleges Trump “worked with white supremacists, violent extremist groups, and campaign supporters to violate the Ku Klux Klan Act, and commit acts of domestic terrorism in an unlawful effort to stay in power”.

The suit was filed on behalf of the seven officers by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law.

“Trump’s and his co-conspirators’ repeated cries of election fraud caused many of his supporters, including other defendants, to plan to employ force, intimidation and threats on his behalf to keep him in office, should he lose the election,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit added “because of defendants’ unlawful actions, plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives. Plaintiffs’ injuries, which defendants caused, persist to this day”.

The officers accused the suspects of intentionally sending a violent mob to disrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.

The violence was seen as a dark chapter in American politics, with many critics saying Washington no longer reserves the right to accuse other countries of alleged election fraud.