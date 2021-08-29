15 historical monuments restored in eastern Iran

TEHRAN –A total of 15 historical buildings and aging structures, which are located in South Khorasan Province, have recently been restored, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Historical mansions and Hosseiniehs – spaces where Shia Muslims come together to observe religious ceremonies – underwent some rehabilitation works in close collaboration with the private sector, Ali Shariatimanesh announced on Saturday.

A budget of 8.25 billion rials ($196,400 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the renovation projects, he noted.

Reviving such historical sites could help attract more tourists, which in turn could lead to a better economic climate, the official added.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

The province is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM



