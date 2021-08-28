Leader: Diplomacy should not be tied to nuclear issue

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that diplomacy should not be tied to the nuclear dispute with the United States.

The Leader made the remarks in his first meeting with President Raisi and his cabinet team. The meeting took place in National Government Week.

“Diplomacy should not be impacted by the nuclear issue. In the nuclear issue, the U.S. acted extremely shamelessly. They withdrew from the JCPOA but talked as if Iran had withdrawn from it. They ridiculed the negotiations. The Europeans acted like the U.S., too,” the Leader remarked.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump quit the nuclear, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and imposed the harshest sanctions in history against Iran within his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Trump withdrew from the JCPOA despite the fact that the agreement is endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Through the maximum pressure, the Trump administration was seeking a new nuclear deal in order to impose U.S. dictates on Iran.

Current U.S. President Joe Biden had promised to join the multilateral nuclear pact, however six rounds of talks, which started in April to revive the agreement, have so far failed to bear a result because the Biden administration is raising new issues.

“The current U.S. government is no different from the previous one. They demand the same things that Trump demanded. Behind the scenes of U.S. foreign policy there lies a predatory wolf that sometimes changes into a cunning fox. Today’s situation in Afghanistan is an example of this,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

We support the nation of Afghanistan

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the Islamic Republic backs the people of Afghanistan regardless of who is in power.

The remarks by the Leader comes as the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 16 and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

“We support the nation of Afghanistan. Governments come and go. What remains is the Afghan nation. The nature of our relations with governments depends on the nature of their relations with us,” the Leader pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished peace and prosperity for the Afghan nation, saying,

“May God bring the best situation for the nation of Afghanistan.”

The Leader described Afghanistan as a brotherly country which shares many affinities with the Iranian nation.

“Afghanistan is our brother country, with the same language, religion and culture,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to the agonies of the Afghan people during the 20 years of the U.S. occupation of the Central Asian country, saying, “The source of Afghanistan’s crises is the U.S. During 20 years of occupation, they committed all sorts of atrocities— bombing weddings and mourning ceremonies, imprisonment and 10 times more drug production.”

According to international bodies, the opium cultivation started to increase greatly since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Leader says diplomacy should serve economy

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said in the new Raisi administration diplomatic efforts should be intensified to consolidate Iran’s economy with the outside world, especially neighbors.

“Diplomatic dynamism should be intensified and economic aspects of diplomacy fortified in the new government… Foreign trade with neighboring countries and other nations should also be bolstered.”

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that it is possible to increase economic and trade ties with most countries around the world.

“Except for a couple of countries, friendly ties are possible with most countries,” the Leader insisted.