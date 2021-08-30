Iranian powerlifter Pourmirzaei takes silver at Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Iran’s Mansour Pourmirzaei claimed a silver medal at the men’s +107kg weight category in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

He lifted 241kg and finished in second place behind Jordan’s Jamil El shebli who lifter 241kg too but won the gold medal due to a lighter body weight. The bronze medal went to Iraqi Faris Al-Ageeli with a lift of 228kg.

Pourmirzaei’s medal was Iran’s fifth medal in powerlifting in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rouhollah Rostami won a gold medal in the -80kg. Amir Jafari (-65kg) and Hamed Solhipour (-97kg) won two silver medals and Saman Razi seized a bronze in the -107kg weight class.

Pourmirzaei dedicated his medal to late Siamand Rahman who had won two gold medals in the class in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.