Iran wheelchair basketball suffer a narrow loss against Germany

TOKYO – Iran wheelchair basketball team suffered a narrow 56-53 defeat against Germany in Group B of the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Iran bade farewell to the Games with a 1-4 record.

Iran defeated Algeria but lost to Australia, the U.S, Britain and Germany in the Games and failed to advance to the knockout stage.

The top four of the six teams in each group will qualify for the next stage.