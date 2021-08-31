Khosravani claims Iran’s fourth gold

TOKYO – Amir Khosravani seized a gold medal in the men's long jump - T12 in the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

Khosravani finished in first place with his first-best jump of 7.21m assuring him the gold by edging out Greek Leinier Savon Pineda who jumped 7.16m.

Azerbaijan’s Saeid Najafzade seized the bronze medal with 7.03m.

It was Iran’s fourth gold medal in the Games.

Powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami and judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh have won three gold medals so far.