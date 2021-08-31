Otaghak, Rent suite similar to Airbnb

While we all want to enjoy our trip without worry and conflict, one of the issues that may always bother us is finding a suitable place to stay.

Of course, we were often planning to travel, but we were worried about finding a convenient location in the destination city; finding a hotel or suite with our favorite features may have been difficult before and required a lot of time and patience. But today, with the advancement of technology and the emergence of a prosperous site such as the Otaghak, https://www.otaghak.com, which is a successful example of the Airbnb site, travellers can travel safely between different cities.

For example otaghak works on Tehran Suite rental .

What is Airbnb?

Airbnb is a successful foreign site that helps travelers find their accommodation for a few days during the trip. Numerous options with unique features detailed in the site will help travelers in their choice. But what about Iran?



Airbnb in Iran

Indeed, Iran has a four-season climate, beautiful mountains and seas, vast deserts and forests, unique architecture, beautiful villages and large advanced cities, rich and different cultures from north to south, and so on. In this way Iran is the destination of many Iranian and international tourists. Inside the country, Iranians travel to other towns and villages in their spare time and enjoy the pristine nature of Iran. Foreign tourists choose Iran as their final destination to visit this diversity. In the meantime, the presence of a site, advanced at the Airbnb level that can provide accommodation quickly for travelers is essential.

After entering the site of Otaghak, numerous options that can help you choose the best place appear. Easy access to alternatives such as departure date, return date, city of residence, the number of people travelling, etc., are among the prominent features of the Otaghak site. These options are exactly like those ones are on Airbnb site.



Common feature between the Otaghak and Airbnb

By selecting these options, you click the search button and a list of suites or hotels that best suit your situation will appear. Many of these options have significant discounts that will make your trip enjoyable. Some of these places are called “last minute places” and have a much higher discount than other ones. All the options available to you have a large number of photos to make a better choice and to be fully aware of the conditions of your accommodation are.

In addition, the site is quite similar to the master in terms of having an application that can be installed on smartphones. In the toolbar at the top of both sites, you can see the option to download the application from different sources like Google Play, Bazaar,

Myket, etc. With the help of the application, access to accommodation selection options becomes more accessible. This way, you can book your temporary home at any time and place.

If you have not even chosen your destination yet, you can visit the Otaghak site and select it by looking at the different excitement it suggests to you. These destinations are selected from all accommodations that meet your needs. For example, if you are looking for a luxury villa, a country house, a stylish apartment or a wooden cottage, add more filters in your search. This option is also designed on the Airbnb site according to the types of accommodation available in each country.

Along with those people who go to the site or use the Otaghak application to choose their place, similar to the Airbnb site, you can find an option to host at the top of the site. In this way, each person can host travellers due to having a space for reception.

To register your hosting on the Otaghak site, you need to fill out a form similar to the one posted on the Airbnb site. This form includes three main steps:

- Entering information such as address and contact number.

- Uploading some photos of the space you have.

- Determining the details of this place.

If you want to increase your income by increasing the number of passengers who book your accommodation, both the Otaghak site and Airbnb have prepared different articles for you that mention the necessary points to attract more people. Also, in the Frequently Asked Questions section, you will see questions with their answers that many people have already discussed. The Otaghak experts have answered these questions entirely in detail. This is a common feature between the Otaghak and the famous Airbnb site to increase user information in the simplest way.

If you have questions as a traveler or host or need help filling out the forms, our support team will provide the service. The policies used on the Otaghak site are similar to those international sites like Airbnb site. In this way, Otaghak’s aim is to provide a pleasant experience for travelers and an easy and hassle-free income for hosts complies with international rules and quality.

You can also see the official awards that Otaghak obtained on his way to reach this fascinating level of world leaders such as Airbnb at the bottom of the site.

Conclusion

Finally, as the tourism industry in the world is overgrowing, the number of people leaving their homes to enjoy a comfortable and carefree trip is increasing day by day. These people need an excellent place to rest and stay during their journey. The famous site of the Otaghak (https://www.otaghak.com/), as the most successful site for many years, helps travellers find accommodation and earn money for the hosts. In many ways, the Otaghak site is a complete and successful example of the famous Airbnb site dedicated to finding housing in foreign countries. The similarities between the Otaghak and the Airbnb in user friendly panels, safety, diversity, vast options, discounts etc, made these two sites the best Iranian and foreign sites in this field.



