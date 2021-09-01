Iran FM hails talks with UAE PM

TEHRAN – New Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has commented on his meeting with Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the sidelines of a regional summit in Baghdad earlier this week.

“I had positive and cordial talks with Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership. In line with mutual cooperation, Iran and the UAE can make great strides and achieve neighborly diplomacy,” the Iranian foreign minister said on Twitter.

He added, “In this conversation, we talked about the positive intentions and determination of the leaders of the two countries to bolster ties, and stressed the importance of brotherly relations between the two countries. In order to enhance bilateral ties and the realization of regional cooperation, we will consult our neighbors, and cooperate and empathize with them. The 13th Iranian administration prioritizes working with neighboring countries.”

The UAE prime minister also commented on the meeting. “I wish him success in his new duties through the development of positive relations with neighboring countries and consolidating relations based on the principles of wisdom and the interests of nations. And as always, our greetings to the Iranian nation, a neighbor and a friend,” Sheikh Mohammad said on Twitter immediately after the meeting.