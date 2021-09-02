Iran to play Russia in 2021 FIVB U19 World C’ship bronze medal match

TEHRAN - Iran were defeated against Poland 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20) in the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship semifinals Wednesday night.

Iran will face Russia in the bronze medal match on Thursday and Poland play Bulgaria in the final.

Italy are the defending champions, having won their second title in Tunisia.

The competition started on Aug. 24 in Tehran and will run until Sept. 2.