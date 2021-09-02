Iran wheelchair basketball come 9th in Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Iran wheelchair basketball team defeated South Korea 64-54 in the 2020 Paralympic Games ninth-place match on Thursday.

Mohammadhasan Sayari led Iran with 26 points, while CHO Seung Hyun scored 17 points for South Korea.

Iran started the campaign with an 81-39 loss against Australia and also suffered a 65-41 defeat against the U.S. in Group B.

Iran defeated Algeria 81-47 in their third match but suffered two more loses against Great Britain (69-57) and Germany (56-53).

The Persians finished the tournament with a 64-54 win over their Korean rivals.