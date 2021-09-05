WCC workshops discuss branding, e-marketing of handicrafts

TEHRAN – A series of virtual workshops, organized by the World Crafts Council, covered contemporary craft issues and related themes from August 2 to September 3.

A host of Iranian craftspeople attended the workshops which turned the spotlight on the latest methods and techniques of digitization and virtualization, e-marketing, and advertising, CHTN quoted a tourism official as saying on Saturday.

Devised by Rosy Greenlees, former WCC International President, and Dr. Joseph Lo the workshops draw on feedback from the seminar participants on areas where further support was identified, according to organizers.

The events were open to WCC members, WCC Craft Cities, craft organizations to build resilience and enable organizations to protect their craft products while strengthening their brand.

According to WCC, the virtual world is here to stay and offers the opportunity to reach greater audiences and new forms of expression. “Participants will be introduced to content and techniques to best digitalize and virtualize crafts; e-marketing and promotion; and how to protect against e-risks.”

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM