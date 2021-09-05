Historical manuscripts and books restored in Lorestan museum

TEHRAN – Tens of historical manuscripts, rare books, and paper documents have been restored by a team of cultural heritage experts in Lorestan province.

“The first phase of a project to restore significant historical documents and books has come to an end in the Boroujerd municipality museum,” CHTN quoted the provincial tourism chief, Seyyed Amin Qasemi, as saying on Sunday.

The official attached great importance to the efforts made to preserve historical documents and books being kept in the western province.

“It should be noted that all the cultural and historical properties of Lorestan are valuable and like historical monuments, the restoration of historical documents and books of the province is of great importance.”

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period. Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AFM