American public woefully ignorant about Iran nuclear deal: American foreign policy expert

While American officials accuse Iran of violating the nuclear deal signed in July 2015 between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, the world holds the U.S. responsible for undermining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPOA placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, but the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 changed the balance of the deal.

Washington doesn’t comment on Israel’s nuclear arsenal because, under U.S. law, it’s illegal to send military aid to a non-NPT member. President Trump withdrew the United States unilaterally from the deal in 2018, claiming it failed to curtail Iran’s missile program and regional influence, while Iran was in full compliance. In response, Tehran began to gradually remove limits on its nuclear program a year later.

However, many Americans are fully ignorant when it comes to foreign policy issues, including the Iran nuclear deal.

While Israel possesses an arsenal of nuclear weapons that endangers the region and the globe in its entirety, the American public, due to media propaganda campaigns, think it is Iran that is seeking to build nuclear arms.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What is your assessment of the Vienna talks? Do you think the talks will result in an agreement?

A: I am not as optimistic as I was earlier this year, primarily because I am not sure that Iran still wants to return to the agreement.

Q: Given the fact that United States pulled out of the nuclear pact, who is to blame for undermining the nuclear deal? Why does the international community lack the will to punish the U.S.?

A: The United States is clearly at fault for exiting the deal while Iran was in full compliance. But there is no point in ‘punishing’ the U.S. now because the Biden administration is ready to return to compliance with the deal if Iran does. European countries and the IAEA are also alarmed by Iran's nuclear advances.

Q: Despite Biden's promise to re-enter the JCPOA, the U.S. is trying to embed new conditions into the deal including Iran's missile program. Don't you think that raising such issues will undermine the talks to revive the deal?

A: My understanding of the U.S. position is that it will be satisfied with a clean return to the JCPOA and a promise to discuss other issues, including extending the agreement. That should not be a deal-breaker.

Q: To what extent is Washington’s foreign policy important for the American public, for example, the Iran nuclear deal or possibility of an escalation with Iran?

A: Most Americans are woefully ignorant about the Iran deal – a majority believes Iran has nuclear weapons, for example. This is despite our best efforts to educate them. Unfortunately, those who are extremely hawkish about Iran have a loud voice in the U.S. media.

Q: How do you assess U.S. mainstream media's attitude toward Israel's nuclear arsenal. Apparently, there is an unwritten consensus not to address Israel's activities?

A: Whenever I have a chance, I point out that Israel has about 90 nuclear weapons (according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Israel refuses to officially confirm or deny this and U.S. governments typically do not comment because under U.S. law, it is illegal to send military aid to a country that is not a member of the NPT - and we send a lot of aid to Israel! However, many in the media do mention Israel’s weapons and there are a number of good books that have been written on the topic. I think one problem is that Iran openly threatens Israel with destruction while Israel does not call for ‘Death to Iran.’ That makes Iran's nuclear advances seem more menacing.





