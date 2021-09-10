No Pfizer vaccines imported: official

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, head of the Iranian Food and Drug Administration, has said that not any number of Pfizer vaccines have been imported to the country so far, ISNA reported on Friday.

So, any vaccine sold under Pfizer in the open market is counterfeit, he emphasized.

Pfizer Public Relations even announced in a statement that Pfizer is only traded by governments and not provided to private sectors of any country. They even announced that what is sold in the Iranian market as Pfizer is fake, he explained.

“It should be noted that the storage temperature of the Pfizer is minus 70 degrees Celsius and it has special conditions for transportation,” concluded Shanehsaz.

Earlier in August, Alireza Raisi, the spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, said that negotiation was underway with one or two European countries to purchase Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

