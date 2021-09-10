Tehran's alley named after Afghanistan’s Panjshir

TEHRAN – The City Council of Tehran has named an alley in the northern part of the capital city after Afghanistan’s Panjshir in order to show sympathy with the people of Afghanistan who are fighting against the Taliban forces, Mehr reported.

Two other streets in Tehran have been already named after other parts of Afghanistan, namely Kandahar and Herat.

Panjshir was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their blitz across Afghanistan last month.

On September 6, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the blockade of the Panjshir Valley in the north of Kabul by the Taliban contravenes international law and humanitarian law.

MG