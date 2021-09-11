TEDPIX up 4,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN – TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 4,509 points to 1.53 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, 8.516 billion securities worth 69.928 trillion rials (about $1.664 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index gained 4,969 points, and the second market’s index rose 3,882 points.

TEDPIX gained 6,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.526 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery, Mobarakeh Steel Company, State Retirement Fund, Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA on Monday.

