Iran sitting volleyball coach Rezaei announces retirement

TEHRAN – Iran sitting volleyball coach Hadi Rezaei announced his retirement after more than two decades.

He inspired the Iranian team to their seventh gold medal in the Paralympic Games last week.

Iran won the gold after five wins over Germany, Brazil, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia.

It was Rezaei’s fourth gold medal as coach as well as two silver medals with the team. Under his coaching, Iran claimed gold medals in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Iran volleyball also seized two silver medals in Athens 2000 and London 2012.

As a player, he had won three gold medals in the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Paralympic Games.

“I stepped down as my role since I need to go and get some rest. I’ve received offers from two countries but have not yet accepted their bids,” Rezaei told Tehran Times.

Hadi Rezaei, who is the most-decorated Iranian Paralympian, also served as Iran’s Chef de Mission in Tokyo.