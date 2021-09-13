Tehran hosting intl. exhibition of construction industry

TEHRAN - The 21st International Exhibition of Building and Construction Industry (Iran Confair 2021) was opened by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qassemi at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.

AS IRNA reported, over 630 domestic and foreign exhibitors from Finland, Canada, China, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and Germany are participating in this four-day exhibition.

Several trade delegations from Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kenya, Indonesia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates (EAU) are also attending this year’s event.

The third Iranian Architecture Festival and various training workshops in the field of export markets are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the mentioned exhibition.

Major companies active in the field of construction materials, equipment, and parts are showcasing their latest achievements and products in this exhibition.

This exhibition, which is the largest event in the country’s construction industry, is also attended by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, specialized and professional organizations in the field of the construction industry, and the Construction Engineering Organization.

