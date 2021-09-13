Tourism projects to generate 600 jobs in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN - Underway tourism projects are estimated to generate more than 600 jobs when they come on stream across the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

“The completion of 41 tourism-related projects being carried out across the province is expected to result in the creation of 611 jobs,” Majid Safai said on Monday.

The projects include accommodation centers such as hotels and eco-lodge units as well as water parks and tourist complexes, which are being implemented in close collaboration with the private sector, the official added.

“Such projects improve the region's tourism infrastructure as well as increase employment opportunities for locals,” he noted.

Last September, a provincial tourism official announced that over one trillion rials (some $24 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to nine tourism projects across the province.

He also mentioned that developing tourism infrastructure in the province is one of the province’s tourism department priorities and is being pursued seriously.

The lesser-known province is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

