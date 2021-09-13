Persian mosque in Russia to undergo restoration

TEHRAN - Iran seeks to help revive and reconstruct the Persidskaya (Persian) Mosque situated in Russia’s Astrakhan, IRNA reported on Monday.

“It is unfortunate that such a sacred place and the symbol of Iranian culture has been destroyed over the years,” the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said during his visit to the mosque last week.

Iran is willing to help with the renovation and restoration of the mosque, so it will be able to serve the Muslim community nearby, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy expressed hope that some existing issues concerning the legal properties of the mosque would be resolved soon through intergovernmental negotiations.

the mosque's property and legal issues will have to be resolved through negotiations with local government officials, the ambassador explained.

The brick mosque was built in 1860 by the Persian Shiite community of Astrakhan, which emerged during the 18th century as a result of the presence of Persians in the region for trade between Iran and Russia.

A special council managed the mosque, which was located in an area known as the Persian corner. An octagonal base supported a cube-shaped dome with four short minarets on each corner. Classical elements were incorporated into the facade of the building with elements of Islamic architecture.

At first, the mosque had a wooden arch wall and gate but was later rebuilt with stone, part of which remains.

After the 1917 communist revolution, many Iranian merchants left Astrakhan. After the building lost its original function in 1939, it was used as a garment factory for several years. Later, it was available for use by other organizations as well. The mosque was rebuilt several times during this time, causing severe damage. Although the main part of the building has been preserved, the dome and minarets have been destroyed.

Upon the pursuit of Iranian officials in late January 2018, the legal issues of the mosque building were resolved, and this building became the property of the Russian Muslim community.

