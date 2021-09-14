Tehran to host national handicrafts exhibit

TEHRAN- The 35th national handicrafts exhibition of Iran is scheduled to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from October 19 to 22 as taught restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic have been relaxed.

A 'red condition' of the virus in Tehran postponed the exhibition set to take place in August; CHTN quoted Khashayar Nikzadfar, the CEO of the parent company of Iran Tourism and Tourism Development, as saying on Tuesday.

It is planned to offer artisans and visitors of the exhibition a 30 percent discount during the showtime, the official added.

The exhibition will be held in compliance with health protocols and social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.

The exhibit traditionally brings together craftspeople and artisans from all over the Islamic Republic to showcase arrays of personal ornamentation, woodwork, illuminated manuscript, miniature, textile printing, enamel, leatherwork, handwoven textile, calligraphy, traditional musical instrument, metalwork, and marquetry to name a few. Nomadic culinary arts, live workshops, and performances are among other themes for the event.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

