Iranian artists honored at Croatian cartoon contest 

TEHRAN – Iranian cartoonists Majid Amini and Fakhreddin Doost-Mohammad have won the special prizes at the 16th Solin International Festival of Cartoon in Croatia.

“Historical Cities” was the central theme of the festival directed by cartoonist-designer Marko Ivic.

Amini’s cartoon shows the Colosseum in Rome drawn in the shape of a large watch, while Doost-Mohammad’s work depicts a carpet weaver pretending to accompany a musician by playing her unfinished carpet as an instrument.

The winners of the festival, which is organized in collaboration with the Solin Tourist Board, Zvonimir Public Institution of Culture and the Solin Central Library, were announced last Thursday.

First prize went to Klaus Pitter from Austria, while Israeli cartoonist Ilya Katz won second prize.

Dubravka Bodulic from Croatia stood third and another special prize of the festival was given to Marco De Angelis from Italy.

A selection of the top submissions to the Solin International Festival of Cartoon is on view at the Zvonimir Public Institution of Culture in an exhibition, which will run through September 17.

Several workshops were also organized during the festival.

Iranian cartoonist Amini has showcased his works at numerous Iranian and international exhibitions.

He has also been honored at some international cartoon festivals, including Iran’s 2020 We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest, where he won the people’s choice award.

He also won third prize at the 22nd Aydin Dogan International Cartoon Competition in 2005 in Ankara, Turkey.

Works by Doost-Mohammad have also been displayed in exhibitions in South Korea, Belgium, China, Syria and several other countries, and have been awarded in several international events.

Photo: A combination photo shows works by Iranian cartoonists Majid Amini and Fakhreddin Doost-Mohammad, which won the special prizes at the 16th Solin International Festival of Cartoon in Croatia.

MMS/YAW