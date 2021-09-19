TEDPIX drops 29,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 29,741 points to 1.42 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 7.218 billion securities worth 54.014 trillion rials (about $1.286 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index dropped 24,836 points, and the second market’s index lost 50,425 points.

TEDPIX lost 38,000 points, or 2.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.488 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of State Retirement Fund, Social Security Investment Company, Sepid Makian Company, Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

A capital market analyst has said the trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange are going to follow an upward trend in the remaining months of the current Iranian calendar year (ends in March 2022).

“Based on the forecasts, it seems that the stock market trading will experience a positive trend and be upward by the end of this year due to the current inflation in the country's economy,” Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA.

