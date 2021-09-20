TPO prepares instruction package for allocating facilities to export companies

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has announced the finalization of the instructions for the implementation of Article 3 of the Non-Oil Export Support Package for the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) which deals with paying facilities to export-oriented companies.

According to Alireza Peyman Pak, allocated by the National Development Fund (NDF), the mentioned facilities will be in the form of rial loans for working capital allocations and also foreign currency facilities in the form of buyer and seller credits.

“Based on the provisions of the mentioned instructions, which has been prepared using the opinions of the major sectors affecting the country's foreign trade, we tried to make the process of allocating and paying working capital facilities online and in the shortest possible time, and all information and evaluations are done through the system in a purposeful and transparent manner,” Peyman Pak said regarding the mentioned allocations.

EF/MA