TEHRAN – Tens of motorcyclists have scheduled to stage a rally today to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Sacred Defense.

Organized by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the rally will be starting from the ministry’s headquarters towards the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, according to organizers.

At this time of the year, Iranians hold special ceremonies to honor the fallen soldiers and to cherish the strength and resistance of the people during “the Sacred Defense week”, starting on Shahrivar 31 (September 22 this year) when Iraqi armed forces invaded the Iranian soil.

Saddam Hussein ordered the attack nearly 19 months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, setting the stage for an eight year-war.

It drew to a close in August 1988 and the United Nations declared Saddam as the initiator of the conflict.

For those interested to visit an epitome of frontlines elsewhere from the former battlefields, Tehran embraces several destinations; the Sacred Defense Museum, Tehran Peace Museum, and Behesht-e Zahra—a graveyard where many of the martyrs are buried. The epic-scale Sacred Defense Museum does bargain something different in modern Iranian history where you can delve into wreckages of rockets, tanks, rifles, vessels, mortars, radars, air defense systems, grounded jets, military supplies, and artillery pieces amongst others.

AFM