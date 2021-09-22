Farid Saebi named Iran sitting volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Farid Saebi was named as new head coach of Iran sitting volleyball team on Wednesday.

At the end of the 2020 Paralympic Games, Hadi Rezaei announced his resignation from the national team.

Saebi will lead Iran at the Paravolley Asia Oceana Sitting Volleyball Championship in late October in Kish Island, Iran.

He has been assistant of Rezaei for many years.

Maryam Iranmanesh will also continue as head coach of Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team.