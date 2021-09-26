Mortal wound

On Tuesday, September 11, 20 years ago, at 7 a.m. in the western United States, I received a phone call from a friend informing me of a suicide attack on a tower in Manhattan, New York. The story became the subject of significant changes in the world. The most obvious was the U.S. military campaign in West Asia under the pretext of the global fight against terrorism.

The U.S. War on Terror started with the bold cry of George W. Bush and his roar, addressed to the world, "Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists." But that roar, although it frightened the world, it was only Iran that "did not fear" as usual and threatened Bush: "We're not neither with you, nor with the terrorists!"

However, seven years later, when General Wesley Clark, the former U.S. commander in NATO, revealed the hidden intent of the U.S. adventure under the pretext of terrorism, it became clear that the neocons were pursuing a grand Middle East plan to destroy seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

However, amid a world frightened by American militancy, the only country not afraid of the United States entered the fray (General Soleimani).

The result of that knight's wisdom and the forces under his command was that after 20 years, The U.S. is leaving the region with Iran not only not being destroyed but more potent than before. Also, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, which western powers wanted to cut their ties to Tehran, by General Soleimani's tact, those countries became Iran's strategic allies.

According to Nietzsche, "a blow that does not kill us makes us stronger."

By dodging promptly, Iran deftly turned the "wound" it was about to destroy the country into a means of increasing its sophistication, meaning, and authority.

