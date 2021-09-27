South Korea look to end winless streak against Iran

TEHRAN - South Korea football team haven't beaten Iran in Tehran in seven previous meetings, with two draws and five losses. The Taeguk Warriors are determined to end their winless streak in Tehran.

South Korea, who have long had trouble against Iran, sit in second place in Group A with four points in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3. Top-ranked Asian team Iran lead the table with two wins out of two matches.

The Taeguk Warriors have gone 9-9-13 (wins-draws-losses) versus the ‘Persians Leopards’.

English Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan have been included in South Korea's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Paulo Bento's side host the Syrians on Oct. 7 before travelling to Tehran to face Iran five days later at the Azadi Stadium.



“What we should do is to focus on our way of playing and respect the opponents, and try to improve certain aspects that we didn't do so well in some moments of earlier games,” the Portuguese coach said in an online news conference.

“We'll try to improve our way of attacking the opponents, create more chances to score than in the first two games, and keep within the same behavior in the defensive process,” he added.