2022 WCQ: Iran to travel to UAE on Oct. 3

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will travel to Dubai on Oct. 3 for match against the UAE in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Round 3.

The foreign-based players will join the team in Dubai a day later.

Dragan Skocic’s team are scheduled to meet the UAE on Oct. 7 in Group A in Dubai’s Zabeel Stadium.

Iran lead the table with two wins against Syria and Iraq.

The National Team will return to Tehran a day after the match.

Iran will have to host South Korea in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Oct. 12.