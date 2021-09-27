Iran sends Afghanistan third shipment of aid

TEHRAN – The third consignment of humanitarian aid of Iran arrived at Kabul Airport on Sunday.

The shipment consisted of 15 tons of food and medicine, Tasnim news agency reported.

On Saturday, Iran delivered the second shipment of aid to the Afghan people, which included 21 tons of food, including rice, oil, and other food items.

Last week, another shipment of Iranian aid, including food and medicine, was sent to Afghanistan.

According to a recent World Food Program survey, only 5 percent of Afghans currently have access to adequate, high-quality, three-course-a-day meals.

"In the last two weeks, about 50 percent of the Afghan people have been without at least one meal," said Arif Husain is Chief Economist and Director of the Food Security Analysis and Trends Service at United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), a week earlier.

Asking for $200 million in emergency aid to deliver food to Afghanistan's vulnerable people before winter arrives, he said the country would run out of food supplies in less than a month if emergency aid did not arrive.

The Taliban seized control of the country last month as foreign forces allied with the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year war. The events culminated in the capture of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, two decades after the Taliban was driven from power by a US-led campaign following the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The UN said that at the start of the year more than 18 million people – about half of Afghanistan’s population – require aid amid the country’s second drought in four years.

FB/MG