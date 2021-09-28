Vaccination cuts COVID-19 deaths among elderly by 65%

TEHRAN – Coronavirus mortality in nursing homes has reduced by 65 percent due to mass vaccination, Hamed Barekati, the deputy health minister for population, family, and schools, has said.

Also, the incidence of the disease in nursing homes has been reduced by 75 percent, and about 95 percent of the elderly in these centers have been vaccinated, and the rest have received the first dose, he explained.

Generally, the mortality rate among the elderly aging 60 or above in hospitals has reduced by 30 percent after vaccination, and this trend is declining, he noted, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The elderly constitute more than 10 percent of the country's population, which is currently growing. In 2025, it will reach about 27 percent of the total population, which should increase the country's infrastructure three times its current capacity.

Iran started mass vaccination with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, with the priority given to medical staff, the elderly, and people with underlying diseases.

While Iran continues efforts to mass-produce local candidates, over 60 million doses of foreign vaccines have already been imported, while others are expected to be imported soon.

Vaccination up, mortality down

In July, delta variant mortality peaked and recorded over 700 daily deaths, but the increase of vaccination pace reduced the toll.

Today, more than one million doses of vaccine are injected daily in the country, and many age groups of the elderly, rare diseases patients, teachers, university professors, health professionals, veterans, etc. have been vaccinated and now the process of vaccinating students is underway.

Studies show that people who are not vaccinated are 4.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and 10 and 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and die, respectively.

FB/MG



