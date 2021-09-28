Leon Trotsky’s “Third International After Lenin” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Ukrainian-Russian Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky’s “Third International After Lenin” has been published in Persian.

Talayeye Porsoo is the publisher of the Persian translation by Hushang Omid. The book was first published in 1928.

This is Trotsky’s alternative to Stalin’s course toward gutting the revolutionary program of the Communist International.

“An international communist program is in no case the sum total of national programs or an amalgam of their common features,” Trotsky wrote.

“In the present epoch, to a much larger extent than in the past, the national orientation of the proletariat must and can flow only from a world orientation and not vice versa,” he stated.

Suppressed by Stalin in the Soviet Union, its publication elsewhere in the world helped gather the forces that continued the fight to build a revolutionary international movement of the working class.

Topics, including “The Program of the International Revolution or a Program of Socialism in One Country?”, “Strategy and Tactics in the Imperialist Epoch” and “Summary and Perspectives of the Chinese Revolution” are discussed in this book.

Trotsky was a communist theorist and agitator, a leader in Russia’s October Revolution in 1917, and later commissar of foreign affairs and of war in the Soviet Union (1917–24).

In the struggle for power following Vladimir Ilich Lenin’s death, however, Joseph Stalin emerged as victor, while Trotsky was removed from all positions of power and later exiled (1929).

He remained the leader of an anti-Stalinist opposition abroad until his assassination by a Stalinist agent.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Leon Trotsky’s book “Third International After Lenin”.

MMS/YAW