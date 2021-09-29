Aluminum ingot output up 30%

TEHRAN – Production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 30.6 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry indicate.

The ministry’s data put the country’s five-month aluminum ingot output at 222,600 tons.

As previously announced by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 61 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20), compared to the figure for the preceding year.

The country’s aluminum ingot output stood at 446,800 tons in the previous year.

Iran’s major aluminum producers had managed to produce 278,318 tons of the product in the Iranian calendar year 1398.

The country’s aluminum ingot production in the Iranian calendar year 1398 had declined eight percent in comparison to the figure for its preceding year.

IMIDRO data show that among the country’s top producers, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) had the best performance in the previous year producing 185,000 tons of aluminum ingots.

Aluminum ingot production in the country reached 41,000 tons in the last month of the previous year (February 19-March 20), registering a 38 percent rise compared to the 30,000 tons in the preceding year’s same period.

Annual production of the aluminum ingot in the country is planned to increase 63 percent by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2022).

Last year, during the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s biggest aluminum production complex (in the central Fars province), the former industry minister said the country’s aluminum production is expected to be doubled with that unit going operational.

The official put the value of the Iranian mining industry’s production at about $22 billion, saying that the country is relatively self-sufficient in minerals and a great deal is also exported every year.

He went on underlying the country’s capacities in the sector, saying that Iran is ranked 18th among the world’s top aluminum producers, and with this new plant going operational the country will climb four places to stand at 14th place.”

Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

MA/MA