Private sector invests $40.8m in tourism of Markazi province

TEHRAN – The private sector invested 1.7 trillion rials (some $40.8 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) in the tourism sector of the central province of Markazi over the last year, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

This investment flow created over 1750 tourism-related jobs across the province, the report added.

Last November, the former Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan announced that investment in the tourism sector and boosting tourism infrastructure hasn’t stopped despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Over the past years, a large number of tourism projects have been commenced across the country, some of which have come on stream, he noted.

This volume of investment indicates that investors have high hopes for the future of this industry in the post-coronavirus era and for the next years to come, he said.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan and Vafs are known internationally.

