Door-to-door vaccination to help curb COVID-19

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Health is to start a home-to-home program with the aim of vaccinating the whole population against coronavirus, ISNA reported on Friday.

Fortunately, over 80 million doses of vaccine have been imported and more than 54 million doses have been injected, which is planned to inoculate 70 percent of the population in the near future, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said.

He further expressed hope that Iran can be among the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the world, adding, fortunately, we are already ahead of several countries.

It is planned to inoculate 70 percent of the population in the near future. Vaccination alone does not control the disease but helps reduce the incidence and mortality of COVID-19, so that, health protocols should continue to be followed after vaccination.

Einollahi went on to say that the medical universities are tasked with inoculation of people with disabilities or those who cannot refer to vaccination centers, and suggested a door-to-door plan ensure the whole population receives the vaccine.

Vaccination up, mortality down

In July, delta variant mortality peaked and recorded over 700 daily deaths, but the increase of vaccination pace reduced the toll.

Today, more than one million doses of vaccine are injected daily in the country, and many age groups of the elderly, rare diseases patients, teachers, university professors, health professionals, veterans, etc. have been vaccinated and now the process of vaccinating students is underway.

Vaccination reduced the mortality rate among the elderly aging 60 or above by 30 percent, and the trend is declining.

Studies show that people who are not vaccinated are 4.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and 10 and 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and die, respectively.

FB/MG