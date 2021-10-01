Ways to foster tourism in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad to be explored, Iranian president says

TEHRAN – On Friday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad where he issued a decree to examine ways to develop the tourism industry of the southwestern province.

Raisi referred to reports about the problems and capacities of the province in the field of agriculture, oil, gas, tourism, promising to tackle the problems with the cooperation of the relevant officials, Mehr reported.

The province enjoys great capacities such as efficient and young manpower who can play a significant role in the development of agriculture, tourism, oil, and gas sectors, the president said.

Upon his arrival, Raisi visited the construction site of the Tang-e Sorkh Dam, inspecting the construction process. He was scheduled to meet with the elites of the province and a number of the locals and nomadic people.

Underway, 41 tourism projects such as hotels, eco-lodge units, and water parks are underway across the province estimated to generate more than 600 jobs when completed.

Last September, a provincial tourism department announced that over one trillion rials (some $24 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to nine tourism projects in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

The lesser-known province is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

AFM