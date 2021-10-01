Psychoanalyst Thomas Ogden’s novel “The Parts Left Out” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – American psychoanalyst Thomas Ogden’s novel “The Parts Left Out” has been published in Persian.

Elham Zolqadr is the translator of the book published by the Hanuz publishing house in Tehran.

“The Parts Left Out” is a suspenseful story of a poor Kansas wheat-farming family, in which each generation holds the next in its deadly grip until murderous opposition explodes.

The beautifully drawn characters, all sympathetic in their own ways, are determined to escape the fate that has been dealt them, and some seem close to doing so.

Antonino Ferro, the president of the Italian Psychoanalytic Association, has said, “Ogden, who is perhaps the most renowned psychoanalyst writing today, demonstrates his prowess as a writer of fiction in his stunning debut novel, ‘The Parts Left Out’.”

“His keen eye for the complexity of human relationships and human frailties makes the characters so real and compelling that they seem to step out of the page.

“Ogden’s novel confirms that the truest concepts developed in psychoanalysis have already appeared in the insight of the artist.

“This story takes hold of the reader in its opening paragraphs and does not let go until its heart-wrenching ending has been told. I found this book almost impossible to put down.”

Ogden is a supervising and personal analyst at the Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California.

He received a BA from Amherst College, MA, and an MD from Yale, where he also completed a psychiatric residency.

He served for a year as an associate psychiatrist at the Tavistock Clinic in London, and did his psychoanalytic training at the San Francisco Psychoanalytic Institute, where he has remained on the faculty.

For more than 25 years he has served as director of the Center for the Advanced Study of the Psychoses. He has also been a member of the North American Editorial Board for the International Journal of Psychoanalysis, and Psychoanalytic Dialogues.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Thomas Ogden’s novel “The Parts Left Out”.

MMS/YAW

