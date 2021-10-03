If US is serious about nuclear talks, $10b of Iranian assets must be unfrozen: Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told a televised program on Saturday night that if the Joe Biden administration is “serious” about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal it should allow releasing at least 10 billion dollars of the Iranian assets held in foreign banks.

“Americans tried to contact us in New York through various channels, and I told the intermediaries that if the U.S. had serious intentions, it should issue a serious signal. The serious sign is releasing at least $ 10 billion of Iranian frozen money,” Abdollahian asserted.

Abdollahian had visited the annual UN General Assembly conference in New York in September. He held dozens of meetings with foreign dignitaries, including European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell whose deputy Enrique Mora was leading the nuclear talks in Vienna during the previous Iranian administration.

The talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), were held between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA with an indirect involvement of the U.S.

PA/PA