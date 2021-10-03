Salajeqeh appointed as new DOE chief

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Ali Salajeqeh as the new head of the Department of Environment (DOE) for four years.

He replaced Issa Kalantari who served the position since 2017.

Salajeqeh holds a Ph.D. in Water Resources Engineering from UCF's College of Engineering and Computer Science in Florida.

He also holds a Bachelor of Natural Resources Engineering, Watershed Management, a Master of Watershed Engineering, and a Ph.D. in River Engineering from the University of Tehran.

He was also appointed as the deputy agriculture minister and managing director of Forests, Rangelands, and Watershed Management Organization in 2010.

Director-general of the DOE Office of sustainable development, secretary of the national committee for sustainable development of the DOE, director-general for public participation at the DOE, and chancellor of the college of agriculture and natural resource (University of Tehran) are some of his working experiences.

FB/MG

