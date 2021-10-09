Festival Tous Courts picks movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – The 39th edition of the Festival Tous Courts will screen the Iranian movies “Emergency”, “Gabriel” and “Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream”.

The festival will take place in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence from November 30 to December 4.

“Emergency” directed by Maryam Esmikhani is about Nazanin, a seven-year-old girl who is trying to reveal a secret that bothers her by getting close to the emergency agent who has come to their house to check on her mother.

Director Yusef Kargar’s acclaimed movie “Gabriel” tells the story of a middle-aged man who lives with his son. His wife has been missing for some time, and all the people are suspicious of him. One day news comes to him and he has to choose one: expediency or conscience?!

The film has been screened in numerous international festivals and has won some awards.

The 11th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan, selected “Gabriel” as best short in January.

It also won the award for best foreign narrative short at the 29th Berkeley Video and Film Festival in the U.S. in October 2020.

Directed by Maryam Khalilzadeh, the animation “Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream” shows that in any war, there is always a soldier who is lost and the women who are waiting for him to return. The dreams these women weave carry them to the farthest seas. Knowing there is no return, they weave and weave to treat the wounds of war.

The film has been produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

The International Short Film Competition of the Festival Tous Courts is open to fiction, animation and documentary lasting no longer than 30 minutes and completed after January 1, 2020, the organizers have announced.

About twelve movies will also be screened at the 7th International Experimental Short Films Competition, which is organized on the sidelines of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Up to the Sea, She Weaves a Dream” directed by Maryam Khalilzadeh.

