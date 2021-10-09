Iranian president tours Delvari Museum

TEHRAN – On Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi toured Ra’is Ali Delvari Museum, which displays the personal belongings and weapons of the hero of the anti-colonial struggle in southern Iran.

The visit was conducted on the sidelines of a one-day trip to the oil-rich Bushehr province in which the president headed a high-ranking delegation comprised of six ministers.

“Ra’is Ali Delvari and his companions stood up to the British military aggressors, who had military facilities, support, and logistics, and defeated them,” the president said.

The everlasting name of Martyr Ra’is Ali Delvari comes from his timely actions against the enemy and his risk-taking nature, Raisi added.

The Iranian independent fighter, who organized popular resistance against the British troops, was martyred in 1915 at the age of 33 in a fierce clash with British aggressors in Bushehr.

Though Persia (Iran) declared the state of neutrality in World War I, it became divided into northern and southern spheres of influence under the Anglo-Russian Treaty of 1907 as the country was deemed as a great source of interest due to its significant oil reserve and strategic geography.

The treaty, however, was widely viewed by Iranians as having made the nation into nothing more than a British and Russian protectorate, so countless local uprisings occurred against the British and Russian forces from north to the south.

In northern Iran, the Jangal Movement of Gilan was the main indigenous resistance against the foreign occupiers, and in southern parts, Tangistani amongst other tribes constituted the main resisting power against the British Empire.

On the eve of World War I, Germany established the Intelligence Bureau for the East for the Central Powers, intending to promote and sustain anti-colonial movements and nationalist agitations in British India, Persia, and Egypt. Wilhelm Wassmuss led the bureau’s operations in Persia seeking the goal to free Persia from the Allied Powers’ influence and to create a wedge between Russia and the British forces.

That was the time when Delvari with the help of Wassmuss was formulating a general Anti-British uprising in Iran. The Iranian hero was, ultimately, killed by Anglo-Indian forces following months of bloody clashes.

